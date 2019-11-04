Corby Cube studio theatre granted almost £150,000 for improvements

The Core at Corby Cube is set to receive £148,761 to upgrade its Lab Studio, improving facilities for visitors and becoming more environmentally friendly.

As part of its National Lottery funded Small Capital programme, the Arts Council England awarded Royal & Derngate Northampton and The Core at Corby Cube a total of £368,761 to help with their ongoing programme of essential improvements.

Retractable, raked seating will be fitted in the Lab, alongside new dressing rooms and improved bar facilities, making the space more versatile and accessible.

A window will also be fitted between the Lab and its control room, and a new, low-energy LED lighting rig will be installed to make it more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Jo Gordon, chief executive of both Royal & Derngate and The Core, said: “We’re delighted that Arts Council England has committed to supporting these two projects, which are both vital to the future sustainability and environmental impact of our organisations.

“At The Core, this work in The Lab will give us so much more flexibility which will not only enhance our programming but enable us to make an increased commitment to supporting local artists.”

Northampton’s Royal & Derngate has been awarded £220,000 to continue a programme of upgrading and improving the Royal Theatre.

The funding will allow the theatre to install an energy saving lighting rig in the stage area, helping to reduce the organisation’s overall carbon footprint.

It will also replace sound equipment to enable it to produce and host touring productions more efficiently.

Peter Knott, area director of Arts Council England, said: “Our Capital: Small Grants programme provides organisations with vital funding to ensure that buildings and equipment are appropriate to support and host exciting work for the public.

“We are always looking for new ways to encourage environmental sustainability and we’re pleased to be supporting The Core and Royal & Derngate through the National Lottery as they continue to make their buildings more ecologically sustainable.”

The investment is part of Arts Council’s National Lottery funded Small Capital programme, which will see a total of £2,427,380 supporting organisations in the Midlands.

Arts Council England will be awarding £12.3m to 46 organisations across the country in the latest round of our Capital: Small Grants programme.

The programme helps to ensure organisations have the right buildings and equipment to deliver their work, helping them build resilience and become more sustainable and innovative businesses.

Grants have been awarded to organisations working across combined arts, dance, literature, music, theatre and visual arts.