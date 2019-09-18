Corby Core date for illustrator and author draws near

An award-winning writer and book illustrator will be welcomed to The Core at Corby Cube by a county literacy charity.

Northamptonshire Children’s Book Group will host an evening with former UK Children’s Laureate, Chris Riddell on Monday, September 23.

Goth Girl and the Ghost of a Mouse

Expert with the pen, poetry and prose Chris will be reading from his new poetry anthology, Poems to Fall in Love With, as well as live drawing and signing for fans.

His books have won a number of major prizes, including the 2001, 2004 and 2016 CILIP Kate Greenaway Medals and his bestseller, Goth Girl and the Ghost of a Mouse, won the Costa Children’s Book Award 2013.

Guests will have the opportunity to walk away with one of Chris’s original drawings with ticket holders going into a draw for the prizes.

Chris, the 2015-2017 UK Children’s Laureate, is an accomplished artist and away from writing fiction and poetry is the political cartoonist for the Observer.

Chris will be reading poetry rom his latest anthology

An evening with Chris Riddell is on Monday, September 23 at 7pm at The Core, Corby Cube.

Tickets are £2.50the booking link https://www.thecorecorby.com/whats-on/chris-riddell/

Northamptonshire Children’s Book group aims to get children across Northamptonshire passionate about books and reading.

For more information about their work go to http://fcbg.org.uk/northamptonshire-childrens-book-group/