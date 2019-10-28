Corby community comes together to launch Poppy Appeal and honour service heroes

Corby Royal British Legion members were joined by service personnel and people from all walks of life to launch the town's 2019 Poppy Appeal, on Saturday.

Air, Army and Emergency Services cadets gathered with old soldiers including a Normandy landing veteran and two Gurkas in Willow Place, Corby.

Jim Wigfield, Normandy veteran acknowledges the crowd

Thousands of red petals rained down on the crowd to start the three-week long fundraising drive which organisers hope will match or beat last year's total of just over £51,000.

Gareth Price, branch chairman of Royal British Legion Corby, said: "We're confident we can do it. Corby people are always generous with their money and their time.

"We always have a good crowd and despite the weather people turned out again. It was especially good to have Normandy veteran Jim Wigfield with us in the crowd."

As a well as an act of Remembrance led by the Rev Paul Frost, the Big About Singing choir entertained the crowd and branch deputy chairman Liz Harries read a poem.

Big About Singing

Liz said:"It shows the strength of the town to come together - it's a real community thing. We wear our poppy as our medals.

"The young people who turned out are a real credit to the town and their families and it shows that Corby does really care.

"In my family 15 members have served in the forces. There are so many veterans who are suffering these days.

"I would really like to thank Dan Pickard and his team from the town centre for helping us with the shop and for putting on the the launch.

Gareth Price

"It shows that the community really pulls together."

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal shop is open from 9am to 5pm every day in Willow Place Corby until Friday, November 15.

Deputy Mayor of Corby Anthony Dady and MP for Corby and East Northants, Tom Pursglove

Greg Allen Standard Bearer

Liz Harries

Emergency Services cadets

Army cadets