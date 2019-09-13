Corby choir raising their voices and money for Lakelands Hospice

A Corby community choir has hit the right note with a grand donation to Lakelands Hospice.

Chordless Corby founders Callum Reilly and Ruth Adams have presented £1,200 to hospice head of fundraising Paul Marlow.

Formed in November 2018, the 100-strong choir welcomes singers of all ages of any standard ‘whether you can sing an operatic aria or you croak like a frog’.

Choir member Marina Rae, who is also community fundraiser for Lakelands, said: “Callum and Ruth wanted to create a fun choir for local people who are enthusiastic about singing, whether they can reach the high notes, or no notes at all.

“I can’t sing a note but, being part of the choir, I blend in with everyone.

“I love my choir, I have met lots of lovely people and I leave every session feeling uplifted.”

Marina added: “The choir has gone from strength to strength and we will be performing at Lakelands’ Light Up a Life service in Willow Place and at our annual Christmas fete.”

Chordless Corby meet at St Ninian’s Church in Beanfield Avenue every Wednesday from 7.15pm for a 7.30pm start.

The first session is free with a weekly fee of £3.50 which includes refreshments.

Chordless Corby will be singing at Light Up a Life in Willow Place, Corby (outside Boots), on Thursday, November 21, from 6.30pm and at the Lakelands Christmas Fair at The Grampian Club, Corby from 11am on Sunday, November 24.