Corby carers ‘over the moon’ with outstanding rating

Staff at a Corby care provider are celebrating being rated as ‘Outstanding’ in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Supported living service Live N Care was described as giving its clients ‘safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led care’.

The CQC inspected the Corby-based company, in April this year; its previous inspection in January 2017 rated it ‘Good’.

The service, which has a team of 25 staff, supports 17 adults living with disabilities, mental health conditions and sensory impairments.

Live N Care director and manager Norton Ready said: “We’re over the moon with the inspection result.

“We couldn’t have achieved this high standard without the staff - it’s all down to them being responsive to our clients’ needs.”

“All the people we work with are unique: we provide care packages to suit an individual need, helping with tasks such as preparing lunch, personal care and life skills.”

Under CQC’s programme of inspections, all adult social care services are rated according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led. Live N Care has been given an overall rating of Outstanding: rated Good for being safe, effective and caring and rated Outstanding for being responsive and well-led.

Rob Assall-Marsden, CQC Head of Inspection for Adult Social Care in the central region, said: “Our inspection team was very impressed by the level of care and support offered by Live N Care.

“The service worked successfully to help people achieve their goals.

“People were supported to travel to foreign holiday destinations, including Thailand and Bulgaria, and make trips for special occasions.

“In their own time, staff accompanied a person visiting London to see a show for their birthday.

“For another person, staff managed to arrange signed photographs from celebrities - all this had a positive impact on people’s quality of life.

“People were encouraged to fulfil their educational and professional aspirations.

“A person who experienced barriers to attending a college event was supported to participate by staff who arranged transport and assisted them throughout the session.

“We also heard about people who were helped to develop their CVs and supported into paid employment. Another person was supported to use their beauty therapy training to provide treatments, boosting their self-worth.

“A can-do attitude ran through the service.

“Management were visible, led by example and created the right ethos for the organisation.

“They empowered staff to achieve in their roles, delivering high levels of employee satisfaction which led to excellent outcomes for people.

“People’s feedback was proactively sought, and it was used to drive further improvement in the service.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated Outstanding.”

The inspection was prompted in part by a whistleblowing allegation and during the inspection they looked at areas relating to this allegation and found no evidence to support the concerns.

Mr Ready said: “Staff are encouraged and trained to raise concerns that they may have with Northamptonshire County Council or with the CQC.

“We welcome the process as part of our safeguarding procedures - it’s very important.”

Live N Care has recently moved into new wheelchair accessible offices at the Church of Scotland in Occupation Road.

As well as acquiring a three-bedroom house to use for respite care to support families, the company has plans to open a day centre.

Mr Ready added: “The day centre would provide more rewarding activities for our clients.

“We hope to teach life skills such as cookery, basic maths and counting money, how to tie a shoelace - all things focussing on ways to develop an individual’s independence.”

For the full report please go to https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-3221492469