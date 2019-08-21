Corby cab boss warns against using unlicensed taxis

The owner of a Corby taxi firm has urged people not to use unlicensed cabs.

Adrian Connery, who runs Star Cars in Studfall Avenue, says hitching a ride in a taxi that hasn't been approved by the council is dangerous.

Star Cars' near-50 hard-working drivers are all DBS checked with their vehicles going through three tests a year - and Adrian says using an unlicensed taxi takes away that safety.

He said: "We use high-tech systems to locate our drivers and it's highly regulated.

"But when people go around picking others up in an unlicensed taxi, looking to make a few extra quid, it's dangerous.

"You are putting your life into a stranger's hands and there's no accountability. You are effectively getting into a stranger's car.

"Our advice would always be to be patient and get home safely."

Adrian's comments come after his firm was wrongly accused of being involved in allegations of an attempted abduction by a taxi driver in the town on Saturday (August 17).

Police said the vehicle involved was not a licensed taxi.

A spokesman for the force has since confirmed that no offence took place and that the incident had nothing to do with Star Cars.

Earlier this month East Northamptonshire Council warned cab users to be vigilant after a taxi licensing plate was stolen in Rushden.

Many people use the modern way of booking through an app and Adrian had some advice for anyone picking up a taxi to make sure the car they were getting into was licensed.

He said: "Each car will be clearly identifiable with markings on a taxi and a roof light.

"On a private hire vehicle there will be clear signage.

"The safest way to get a taxi is always to pre-book but if you have to hail a taxi down there's only one type you can, a Hackney carriage."