Corby burglary witnesses sought

Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted burglary at a house in St Andrews Walk, Corby.

Sometime between 1.45am and 2.15am on Monday, April 22, a woman was awoken from sleep, after hearing noises resulting from the unlocked front door being opened.

Suspects are believed to have run away after the woman shouted out.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The incident number is 9000203780.