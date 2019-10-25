Corby brownie firm not ‘desserting’ town which made life sweet

The owners of a Corby deliver-to-your-door cookie company are celebrating the upcoming opening of their first franchise.

Sinple Treats owners Matt Millar and Pat Pinto, who are both 25, started out in Matt’s mum’s Welland Vale kitchen in 2017.

Sinple Treats offer delivery within the hour

Outgrowing their domestic setting, the pair expanded production to Corby’s Weldon North Industrial Estate - and two years a Leicester branch is nearing completion.

Matt said: “We’re flicking a switch on a national franchise grid. We have been perfecting our brownie mix with our research and development programme - it took us about eight months to develop.

“Now the mix is consistent and we’re producing 250kg a month in our Corby factory. We’ve done all the front of house designs and the branding and we’re ready to go.”

Matt and Pat first met when playing junior rugby for S&L Rugby Football Club and even went to the same university in Nottingham but it wasn’t until they were in their final years that their friendship really began.

Oreo stuffed cookie

Matt said: “When we were at Nottingham Trent I was studying sports science, Pat was doing international business and languages.

“Before that we’d known each other from playing rugby and we would see each other around.

“Pat’s flat mates all went off to do a year in industry so he asked if he could share with me and my friends.

“We went to the gym a lot and instead of chatting about football we would talk about business ideas.”

Ferrero Rocher and a Rolo premium

Whilst finishing their degrees the then 21-year-old student entrepreneurs saved money, living off Pot Noodles, in order to fund the first of their abandoned business ideas - a specialist water bottle for the gym.

Their second idea was to build up a brand with a designer T-shirt but the product also proved too costly.

After university the pair found jobs in industry but still continued to come up with business ideas, using their joint specialisms to launch an online healthy recipe channel.

Matt said: “We had a business plan and we had the engagement - more than 8,000 people - but we just didn’t have a product to sell. It became a very expensive hobby. I personally felt really low.”

Snickers stuffed cookie

It was one evening that they stumbled across their current business idea.

Keen cook Matt, who studied food technology whilst a pupil at Lodge Park School, had originally planned to be a chef but still baked for his friends.

“Pat was competing in a body building competition and one evening he was in the gym and he wanted some food.

“He knew I had a secret brownie recipe and asked if I could make him a brownie.

“There was nothing in my mum’s kitchen apart from a round cake tin so I baked it in that, topped it with Nutella and some fudge and put it an old pizza box I had which was on the side.

“I delivered it to Pat and we both looked at the box and that’s when we had our idea for Sinple Treats.

Biscoff Premium and Choc Fudge classic

“We started work straight away in my mum’s kitchen. The first month we made £1,500 with my grandma and grandad the first customers.

“The second month we made £3,000 and it doubled again in the third month.

“I quit my job in December 2017 and told my mum ‘I’ve started a cake business’. Pat quit his job in the following April.”

As the ‘cheat meal’ business grew Matt’s mum, Janet Mathew, had less of her kitchen to use.

Matt said: “Mum was about to blow a head gasket so we moved to a factory unit in Corby.

“At first when I gave up my job my mum was in disbelief and shock. She’d said ‘you’re in a good job with a good wage, why are you doing this?’

“But Pat and I are not normal. We want our idea to go national. Our ethos is to make a great tasting dessert, simply to your door.

“As your business gets bigger, you get scared, but then mum told me to keep going and that I owed it to myself.”

Now employing two delivery drivers and a part-time chef, the friends work baking and creating every aspect of their firm alongside business partner Graham Warrender.

Matt added: “We’re a ‘cheat meal’ - if you’ve had a long day at work and you want to relax, we deliver you a smile. We very much know about diabetes and the obesity crisis. We don’t want people to abuse this.

“Everything’s handmade with Belgian chocolate and good quality ingredients and we want to make our products even more ethical.

“I hope we’ll always be in Corby but we are continually studying and we are ready for bigger things.”