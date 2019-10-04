Corby-born artworks back in town for interactive experience

Corby Council's chamber will host two colourful sculptures at the latest event for art project Made In Corby.

Corby Totems exhibition, featuring The Corby Rocker and The PIP Princess, were created by artist Jason Wilsher-Mills in conjunction with learning disabled groups, Teamwork Trust and Oakley Grange.

Visitors can use an iPad or mobile phone to unlock the audio and visuals

Working on iPads, the groups used digital art to create pictures of themselves in fantastical places, clothes and situations and the same time inspiring Jason to create the larger-than-life figures.

Visitors to the Cube will be able to interact physically with the sculptures via iPad or smartphone to unlock the animations, text, music and audio revealing stories, personalities and life experiences of the groups from Teamwork Trust and Oakley Grange.

Jason, who was recruited to the project in 2016, said: "Before I came to Corby I was creating art about me as a disabled person but coming here changed my life in many ways.

"I was going to work with people with disabilities but I found Michael, Clair, Steven with a 'v' and Stephen with a 'ph' - I found everybody and I made friends."

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills with members of Teamwork Corby and Oakley Grange

Members of Teamwork Trust and Oakley Grange joined dignitaries including deputy mayor of Corby Anthony Dady and Tony Robbs, Groundwork Northamptonshire's chairman, in the council chamber in the Corby Cube for the launch.

Clair Kirk, member of Teamwork Corby, said: "It's been wonderful working with Jason. He's my favourite friend.

"I can hear myself singing on the sculpture and it's got my name on it."

The exhibition has been funded by Arts Council England and is supported by Made In Corby.

Artist Jason Wilsher-Mills

Helen Willmott, programme director for Made In Corby, said: "I really love how the art relates to the people who have made it.

"It's fun and engaging and makes you smile and laugh."

Yorkshire-born Jason said: “Corby Totems was a truly unique project, as it placed those in the community, who do not have a voice, right at its centre, using digital art, music, cutting edge augmented reality and sculpture to tell the stories of two groups of adults with learning disabilities, Teamwork Trust and Oakley Grange.

"The two new groundbreaking pieces of sculpture which I have designed, tell the hidden stories of the learning disabled communities within Corby.

The PIP Princess

"I not only wanted to make something which was beautiful to look at, but be a focal point for raising awareness about disability.

"The two sculptures were groundbreaking as they use cutting edge augmented reality technology & music to tell these stories of the wonderful people I have worked with, whom I am fortunate to call my friends.

"The sculptures become animated and even sing, using this incredible technology.”

Corby Totems Exhibition, funded by Arts Council England and is supported by Made In Corby, opened today and is also open tomorrow (Saturday, October 5) from 10am to 4pm.

Made in Corby is a community-led arts programme which produces events and activities designed to surprise, delight and inspire local people.

Corby Rocker