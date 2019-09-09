Corby biker Gaz revs up for Lakelands charity dance show

A Corby biker who is swapping his leathers for Lycra invited a host of motorcycle enthusiasts to raise put their foot down for a good cause.

Bikers from across the county met up with Gaz Stevenson and his dance partner Eleanor Springham at Lakelands Hospice, Corby for the charity ride out.

Gaz and his dance partner Eleanor

More than 70 bikers took part in the event with riders from Hells Angels Northants MC and Instigators Northants supported by The Wayward Crew and All Arms Veterans Motor Cycle group.

Each rider donated £10 to go to Gaz's fundraising total.

Members of all the motorcycle clubs spent 90 minutes at the hospice touring the building and gardens before heading off cross country to Oundle.

Gaz said “I was really pleased with the turn out from both clubs, to have over 70 riders come and support my fundraising efforts for Lakelands is just amazing, everyone who came was so impressed with the facilities and gardens ”

Gaz and Eleanor get into hold ready for Strictly Corby 2019

Biker Gaz and his dance partner Eleanor Springham will be performing their routines at the annual fundraising show on Friday, September 27 but not on a biker theme.

Hospice head of fundraising Paul Marlow said: “Lakelands Hospice touches many parts of our community, it was amazing to see so many riders and their bikes giving up a Sunday to support Gaz and Lakelands.

"As a non NHS funded facility we rely on people like this to ensure we continue to provide our award winning levels of care into the community, please keep the support coming.”

Strictly Corby 2018 raised a glittering £61,000 combining fundraising events by the competitors before, during and after the dance show.

More than 70 riders took part in the ride out for Lakelands

Tickets for the dance off at Best Western Corby have already are sold out but dance fans can still watch the event live via the Corby Radio homepage on the night.