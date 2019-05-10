Corby Bikeathon boosted by visit from World Championship athlete

A charity bikeathon was given a shot in the arm when an elite athlete turned up to take his turn on the bike.

Corby Mind organised a 12-hour Lands End to John O’Groats bikeathon last weekend to raise money for the charity based in Argyll Street.

59 volunteers took part in the Corby Mind Bikeathon

And one of the volunteers was Daniel Keating, former World Championship gymnastics silver medalist.

A total of 59 people came along to take part and went literally the extra mile - clocking up 1146.5 miles, a scenic route along the 837 miles between the two locations!

The fastest kilometre times were:

1) Daniel Keatings 1.08min

Moral support for one of the cyclists at the event

2) Danny Hay 2nd 1.16min

=3) Steve & Abyie Storrie 1.17min

Organiser Morgan Hay said on social media: “Thank you to everyone who came to do some mile - there were some amazing efforts by all involved.

“Thank you also to everyone who shared our event and donated - even if you can’t attend our fundraising events in person, we always appreciate your support in any way you can give it.

“Also a massive thank you to the staff of Anytime Fitness Corby who hosted us and worked hard to help make the event a success. We couldn’t have done it without you!”