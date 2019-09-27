Corby Big Build still needs building trade’s help

The producers of a BBC TV DIY SOS episode have appealed for more builders to help transform the family home of a Corby boy.

Teenager Jordan Hutchison, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has been living at his grandma’s house with his family after renovations stalled.

Corby DIY SOS Big Build team

Jordan, 16, lives with his parents Jackie, Colin and siblings at his gran’s house, as their home became uninhabitable after they started building work and ran out of funds.

Now the BBC team is coming to do a ‘Big Build’ in Corby, starting on Tuesday, October 8, and finishing on Thursday, October 17.

Programme producers have already signed up many tradespeople and suppliers who are willing to be a part of the show by donating time and skills, supplies and materials.

But to make Jordan’s dream house a reality the team are still looking to recruit more helpers.

James Cleave, DIY SOS researcher, said: “We’ve had a look at numbers for our Big Build and have come to the conclusion we’re slightly short on the following trades;

landscapers/groundworkers, general builders/multi-trades and decorators.

“We’re also desperately looking for someone to help manufacture a new staircase and supply and fit windows.”

Inspirational Jordan has raised thousands of pounds to provide sensory rooms at Studfall junior and infants school where he was a pupil.

When his family home’s renovation had stalled due to the family running short of cash, a local builder had come to their rescue.

He has been paying his team but not himself and doing it out of goodwill.

They have built the walls of the extension for a wet room and accessible bedroom for Jordan but the house is a shell, with extensive plumbing, re wiring, windows, doors and flooring all to be installed.

Scaffolding remains around the unfinished property.

Mum Jacqueline works in a children’s home and dad Colin, who is Jordan’s primary carer, are desperate for building to be brought up a living standard.

If you would like to volunteer your time especially landscapers, groundworkers, general builders, multi-trades or decorators, or manufacture a new staircase or supply and fit windows.

To help Jordan and his family contact James Cleave and the team on diysoscorby@bbc.co.uk.