Corby beachcombers can get digging to find treasure

Corby Town Shopping & Willow Place’s annual Beach Party has returned to the town centre and organisers have promised that it will be bigger and better than ever.

Running until the last day of August, the centrepiece of the party will be a traditional sandy beach with buckets and spades, surrounded by deck chairs.

Willow Place has activities for children throughout August

Hidden in the 10 tonnes of sand will be treasure tokens to win prizes donated by Corby shops.

Adding to the end-of-the-pier festive fun are fairground rides at an extra charge.

Children are invited to attend a series of free art and craft as well as rap and beatbox workshops, plus there will be free Punch and Judy shows and face-painting. All activities will take place in Queens Square, Corby town centre, weather permitting on a first come first served basis.

To add to the holiday atmosphere, the weekend of August 17 and 18 will feature a musical medley of steel band, jazz band and barbershop quartet.

For families wanting to keep their brains and bodies active during August there is a ‘Kids Fit Trail’.

Children are being encouraged to pick up a ‘passport’ from local stores and complete a short walking route through the town centre, with cryptic clues to solve.

Along the way they will encounter posters in shop windows displaying positive health/environmental messages.

Entrants who complete the passport and successfully solve the simple puzzle will receive a free, limited edition refillable water bottle.

A Beach Party programme with event dates and times is available from town centre retailers and from www.willowplace.co.uk.