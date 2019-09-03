Corby award nominees need your vote in annual awards

People in Corby are being the opportunity to say a big thank you to those that give back to their communities or contribute to life in the Borough.

The nominations for the 2019 Spirit of Corby Awards have been revealed and now the public vote will decide the winners.

This years nominees:

Community Spirit Award for an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it’s through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour or simply being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in their area.

Nominees and winners on stage

Lacinda Allen

Susanne Cunningham

Michelle Norman.

Environmental Spirit Award for an individual or group who have worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour, e.g. recycling, energy saving.

Jennifer Woodward

Linden Mears

Greener Gretton Project



Creative Spirit Award for an individual or group who has shown a talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby – music, theatre, art, dance, literature etc. Or who has shown general creativity through arts & crafts such as knitting, painting and handy crafts.

Sophia Madden

May Cardwell – SHAPE Dance

Made in Corby



Club Spirit Award for an individual or a group who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate for whole club or group for what they bring for the community.

Keith Hudson

Sean Jackson

Corby Fishing Club

Educational Spirit Award for an individual or a group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to lifelong learning, who has returned to education, achieved excellence in their chosen filed, or who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning.

Paul Balmer

Anna Plaminiak

Emily Bull



Young Spirit of Corby Award for a young Corby resident (under 25) who has made a contribution to their local community, is an example to their friends, may have excelled in music, education and sport, or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real ‘Spirit of Corby’.

Liam Flanaghan

Marley Nelson

Chantal McLaren

The overall Spirit of Corby Award winner will be chosen from the winners of the other awards.

The public will have from 12 noon on Thursday, September 5 - 12 noon on Thursday, September 12 to cast their vote for their favourites.

Anyone is welcome to vote by simply filling in an e-form which will be located on the front page of Corby Borough Council’s website (www.corby.gov.uk/spiritofcorby) or by picking up a form from the front desk at The Corby Cube, George Street.

All votes must be in by the deadline, after which they will be counted and the winners will be announced at an awards night on Friday, September 27 in the Core at Corby Cube.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the awards night from the balcony area in the theatre. For places please contact with Corby Borough Council’s Communications Office for free tickets to the event on 01536 464020 or email megan.gourlay@corby.gov.uk