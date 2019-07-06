Corby archer hits the target with GB call-up

A Corby schoolgirl who only took up archery three years ago has been called up to represent Great Britain.

Sixth former Iulia Petre from Corby Technical School is representing Great Britain at the European Cup in Bucharest, Romania, between July 15 and July 20.

Iulia only took up the sport three years ago and was such a natural that, under than a year after starting, she won the national junior competition. She practises for three hours each day and also takes part in GB training camps at Telford each month.

Iulia combines her sport with her schoolwork. She is studying art, sport and English at A-Level and aspires to be a professional archer.

Iulia said: "In primary school I went on a trip where we did archery and I really liked it. I was swimming and I begged my mum to let me quit swimming for archery. It took ages but eventually I persuaded her!

"I joined Corby Archers three years ago and use a compound bow. They are really technical pieces of equipment and we shoot smaller targets than normal. I shoot all year round. When I first won the nationals I had only been doing the sport for about ten months and all my competitors had done it for at least 12 years!

"For GB and international competitions there is only one round, called 720. You shoot 72 arrows and can score a maximum of 10 points per arrow. I shoot from 50m and my highest score is 675. I would like to be a professional archer and have got sponsorship. I now play in the adult competitions and I am ranked about 25 or 30 for adult women in the UK."

Iulia competed at the World Championships in Nimes earlier this year where she came 20th.

When she represents Great Britain in Bucharest she will be part of a team of four boys and four girls, taking part in individual and team shooting.

She added: "I am looking forward to it because I have friends from the other teams and we barely get to see each other unless we are at the internationals.

"Archery is a good sport because, you don’t have to stop at a certain age although it is very expensive to take part in.

"My bow type isn’t in the Olympics but they are fighting to put it in for 2024 so if it is eligible then I will definitely try and qualify. The school has been very supportive and encouraging with my sport so it will be great to see how far I can take it."