Continental market returns to Wellingborough next month with the promise of 'food, desserts and crafts from around the world'

One for the diary!
By William Carter
Published 1st May 2024, 10:38 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Wellingborough people will have the opportunity to sample food and pick up unique crafts from around the globe next month, as the town prepares for its semiannual continental market.

The continental market is a mainstay of the Wellingborough calendar, usually returning in spring and autumn of each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This time, it will take place on May 15 until May 18 in Market Street, offering a diverse range of products between the hours of 10am and 6pm.

The continental market is usually held twice a year in Market StreetThe continental market is usually held twice a year in Market Street
The continental market is usually held twice a year in Market Street

A town council spokesman said: “20 stalls will be selling a range of food, desserts and crafts from around the world.

"There is always a great vibe in the town while the market is there bringing people into the town centre. The market is open from 10am to 6pm each day so come and experience a cultural adventure."

The town will be out in force on May 18 as the continental market’s final day coincides with the annual Waendel Walk.

Related topics:Wellingborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.