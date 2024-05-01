Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wellingborough people will have the opportunity to sample food and pick up unique crafts from around the globe next month, as the town prepares for its semiannual continental market.

The continental market is a mainstay of the Wellingborough calendar, usually returning in spring and autumn of each year.

This time, it will take place on May 15 until May 18 in Market Street, offering a diverse range of products between the hours of 10am and 6pm.

A town council spokesman said: “20 stalls will be selling a range of food, desserts and crafts from around the world.

"There is always a great vibe in the town while the market is there bringing people into the town centre. The market is open from 10am to 6pm each day so come and experience a cultural adventure."