Contest opens to name all 22 of Northamptonshire's gritting lorries ahead of winter rollout

A competition is open to name each of the 22 gritting lorries set to hit Northamptonshire's roads this winter.

Schools, classes and creative residents have been challenged to christen each of the county's fleet, with winning entries printed onto the front of every truck.

But entrants with a creative - and clean - name for a gritter have less than two weeks to get their ideas in before the contest shuts closes on October 11.

Entries can be submitted to rmiller@kierwsp.co.uk or tweet @nnhighways and include:



- An original, creative and clean suggested name



- The applicant's name



- The applicant's contact details

The trucks and their new names will be seen at work across 1,157 miles of Northamptonshire's roads this winter, as part of the precautionary gritting routes by Northamptonshire Highways.

Councillor Jason Smithers, county council cabinet member for highways and place, said: “Keeping the county moving over the winter months is a huge task. There’s never any telling just what sort of winter we’re going to get – we just have to be ready to tackle what nature throws at us.

“The gritting team do a tremendous job keeping the county moving during the winter, with 24-hour monitoring between the months of October and April.”

It comes after the county council scrapped a controversial policy in February that would have cut more than 250 miles of roads from its gritting network.