Consultation over whether Kettering should have town council

Residents have been asked whether they think Kettering should have a town council.

Earlier this year the council - which is expected to be abolished in April 2021 and replaced by a new unitary model for the north of the county - began a community governance review

Kettering is the only area of the borough not to have a town or parish council and, if one is created, it would look to take on Kettering's civic leadership role, carry out representative roles on behalf of residents and possibly undertake other functions as determined by the unitary authority.

Now Kettering Council has launched a consultation at www.kettering.gov.uk/towncouncil with hard copies at the council offices in Bowling Green Road and a number of other locations. The consultation will close on October 31.

Cllr Russell Roberts, leader of Kettering Council and chairman of the local government reform advisory committee, said: “The council is consulting with residents on whether or not to set up a town council for the town of Kettering.

"We have a number of questions that we would like to ask residents, workers and businesses and we would strongly encourage people to let us know their views.”