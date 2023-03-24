Conservatives win Rushden seats in North Northants Council and town council by-elections

Conservative candidates have won both seats in by-elections triggered by the death of a much-respected councillor.

Cllr David Jenney, who died on Boxing Day last year, had served on Rushden Town Council (RTC) in the Bates Ward and North Northants Council (NNC) in the Rushden South seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His widow Cllr Barbara Jenney was at the count in Kettering today (Friday) to see King Lawal take the RTC seat and Melanie Coleman win the NNC seat.

Rushden Conservative campaign team

Cllr Coleman said: “I’m absolutely over the moon. To actually get the seat and carry on the work for David means more than anyone will ever know.“

After thanking NNC election officers for their work, she said: "Thank you to the candidates for making it an election, David was a great believer in democracy and thank you to my team, they have been absolutely amazing. We did it for David so I am going to now going to step out and do the world for David.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative candidate King Lawal polled 416 votes in the RTC count, beating Labour’s Chris Ashton into second who got 239 votes.

Cllr Barbara Jenney said: “I think David would have been very happy with the result. We have two very proactive councillors who will work for their area.”

Cllr King Lawal and Cllr Melanie Coleman

She added: “We’ve done him proud.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result of the Rushden South NNC election with a 19.3 per cent turnout was:

Chris Ashton - Labour 638

Cassandra Blythe - Liberal Democrat 157

Cllr Melanie Coleman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie Coleman - Conservative 1,210

Dave Merlane - Breakthrough Party 120