Connecting Corby drop-ins for you to have your say

Organisers of Made In Corby, the community-led arts programme, are to host a series of have your say consultation drop-ins taking place next month.

Made In Corby’s ‘Connecting Corby’ project started in January to bring people together on the estates of Exeter, Lloyds, Kingswood and Hazel Leys.

The sessions have been helping Corby residents to plan activities for their area at the same time helping to create friendships across the generations.

Since the original launch in March, 600 people have attended events in each community centre recruiting 200 volunteers who have been developing and maintaining community gardens in each area since.

A spokesman for Made In Corby said: “Thanks to Her Majesty’s Government and National Lottery Community Foundation, phase two of this two-year project is about to begin and we need local people to decide what this stage of the project will look like.

“Join us for some tea, cake and a chat to have your say in what will be happening on your estate.”

The sessions take place on Monday, September 9 at the Autumn Centre in Counts Farm Road for the Exeter estate from 10am - 11.30am followed by Stephenson Way Community Centre from 12 noon - 1.30pm for the Lloyds estate on the same day; at Hazelwood Neighbourhood Centre in Gainsborough Road, Hazel Leys on Tuesday, September 10 from 12.30pm - 1.30pm and for the Kingswood at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Alberta Close on Thursday, September 12 from 12 noon - 1.30pm.

Made in Corby is a programme aiming to ensure that more Corby people than ever before will see, experience, create and take part in high quality arts activities.

For more information about Made In Corby please go to www.madeincorby.co.uk.