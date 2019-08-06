Concert pianist to play at Fotheringhay Church

An international concert pianist who has featured in Classic FM's Hall of Fame will perform at Fotheringhay Church on Sunday (August 11).

Jill Crossland will play pieces by Bach (French Suite No.5 in G) and Brahms (Intermezzo Op. 118 No. 2 Vand Variations in D minor Op. 18) from 3pm to 4pm.

She has performed at venues around the world including London’s South Bank, the Vienna Musikverein and the National Concert Hall in Dublin and her recording of the Bach Goldberg Variations reached the classical charts.

Jill has been broadcast on radio and television, including live on BBC Radio 3 and 4.

For more details visit www.jillcrossland.com.