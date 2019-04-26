Company shop given Queen’s award

A bargain shoppers’ paradise in Corby has been handed a prestigious award for business.

The Company Shop Group, the UK’s largest redistributor of surplus food and household products, has been announced as a winner of the prestigious Queen’s Awards for Enterprise – the UK’s top business accolade.

Company Shop Group, which has an outlet at Princewood Road, is now a two-time Queen’s Award winner, having first achieved an award for sustainable development in 2015.

The Company shop is a members-only store that takes surplus stock from big brands and sells it at a huge discount to people working in food manufacturing, members of the emergency services and NHS staff. The firm also runs community shops - selling branded items to people living in low-income communities.

Judges praised Company Shop Group’s significant commercial success and positive benefits for society, the economy and the environment.

The announcement follows another significant year of growth for the business. In 2018, Company Shop Group increased the amount of surplus it redistributed by 8 per cent, and returned more than £16.5m back into the industry for the surplus it purchased.

Following the opening of two more superstores in 2018, the group also has ambitious plans for continued expansion in 2019.

Handling more than 70 million items of surplus stock in 2018 alone, the business provides all the major retailers, manufacturers and brands with a sustainable solution to tackle supply chain challenges in their operations. Company Shop Group strives to change mindsets across the sector to unlock the full potential in surplus and avoid unnecessary waste.

John Marren, Founder and Chairman of Company Shop Group, said: “It is an absolute honour to receive our second Queen’s Award, which is reflective of our unwavering commitment to sustainability and our guiding principle of being a business which is a force for social good.

“It is also a true testament to the hard-work and dedication of hundreds our colleagues across the business, who have helped to achieve so much, and to all our partners across the industry who enable us to generate such transformative social, economic and environmental impact every day.

“We look forward to continuing to maximise the impact of our work across the supply chain, keeping sustainability and brand integrity at the heart of our business, and supporting hard-working and low income families to stretch their budgets further.”