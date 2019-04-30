Community grants of up to £5,000 available from Kettering Council

Kettering Council has invited applications from groups and individuals for grants of up to £5,000.

A total of £72,000 is available through the council’s grant scheme, which supports voluntary and community groups to carry out activities that enhance the quality of life for local residents, and increase their involvement within the community.

There are two main capital schemes and both help voluntary and community organisations to deliver projects that contribute to supporting the council’s strategic priorities within the borough.

One is the Capital Community Hall Grant which ranges from £2,500 to £5,000. This funding is open to projects that help to sustain community halls that benefit local people and the local community.

The second is the Capital Community Fund which ranges from £1,000 to £2,500. It is open to projects that meet one or more of the following criteria: community based projects, environmental improvements and health and safety improvements.

Grant guidelines and applications are now available online at www.kettering.gov/grants. The closing date is Friday May 31. Preference will normally be given to projects where some form of match funding exists.

In addition, the council has invited applications throughout the year for other smaller grant schemes.

Small grants this year have been increased for up to £1,000 to help communities that are very busy with events to benefit from a larger amount than was previously.

Cllr Scott Edwards, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for community and leisure, said: “We are extremely proud to be able to continue to support community and voluntary organisations through our grant schemes.

“I would encourage anyone involved in groups that may benefit from a community grant to consider the criteria and make sure they apply before any deadlines.”

Kettering Council’s grants supported more than 45 projects last year across the borough, with projects ranging from large building renovations and extensions, to an accessible fire pit at Ise Valley Scouts.

Smaller projects included funded village fetes, carnivals, and free workshops such as speech therapy classes to children with Downs Syndrome, delivered by Ups and Downs.

All of these projects were delivered by dedicated volunteers.

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “It’s vitally important that groups that work hard to improve the local community are able to access funding through grant schemes, and we are pleased to invite their applications.”

For more information, visit www.kettering.gov.uk/grants or contact the council’s grants officer on 01536 534374 or email grants@kettering.gov.uk.

Only one funding application per financial year may be made across all of the available schemes.