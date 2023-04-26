News you can trust since 1897
Collette Gallacher campaign heads to Westminster for ministerial meeting

The campaign for justice for Collette has taken a step forward

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin
Published 26th Apr 2023, 11:49 BST- 1 min read

The Northants Telegraph and the Holmes family have taken their campaign for justice for Collette Gallacher to the corridors of power. Collette Gallacher was raped and murdered in 1986 in Corby. Her sisters Claire and Lauren Holmes have been campaigning for more transparency for families of victims and yesterday (Wednesday, April 26) visited Damian Hinds MP, Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation, in Parliament to outline their campaign. More in next week’s paper.

Related topics:Northants TelegraphCorbyParliament