Closures on A14 TONIGHT

Access to the A14 westbound will be blocked between junctions eight and 12 tonight (Thursday, May 8) to allow for tree and grass cutting.

No cars will be allowed to enter or exit the A14 from Kettering Central (junction 8), Kettering south (junction 9), Burton Latimer (junction 10) Cranford St John (junction 11) and Islip (junction 12) between 8pm and 5am.

The works will take place along the A14 which will have one lane closed throughout the night, reopening at 5am tomorrow (Friday, May 10)

Further works will take place on more dates in the coming weeks.