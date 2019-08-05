Children to learn about food waste with 'super hero' campaign in Corby

Goody bags will be given out to children as part of a summer campaign to educate future shoppers about food waste.

Company Shop Corby, which sells surplus food at discounted prices to its members, has launched its Surplus Super Hero campaign.

Children visiting the shop in the Earlstrees Industrial Estate will receive a goody bag featuring a new Surplus Super Hero each week through the summer holidays. The characters include Polly the still perfect peach, Franc the French labelled fish finger, Ollie the over-sized onion and Billie the old branded baked beans.

Jane Marren, group managing director of Company Shop and Community Shop, said: "We feel that it is vital that we play our part in ensuring that the next generation is inspired and educated on the importance of reducing food waste to protect our environment, whilst continuing to present the best possible offer to members.

“We are delighted that this pioneering campaign has got off to such a flying start, allowing us to provide entertaining and educational materials for children in our superstores during the school holidays, while allowing families to continue to access our retail offer and stretch their family budgets.”

For more details visit https://www.companyshopgroup.co.uk.