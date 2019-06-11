Children to get free summer activities in Stanion after £6,000 Lottery grant

Free sports holidays clubs for youngsters will be coming to Stanion from next month after the village's parish council was successful in a National Lottery funding bid.

A jubilant Stanion Parish Council said on Monday that it was celebrating after learning that nearly £6,000 from the National Lottery would be coming its way to provide village children with a free programme of summer activities.

The funding is to support its work in providing a free sports holiday club for children aged between five and 12.

The council will use the cash to provide indoor and outdoor weekday sporting activities for 20 children a day, between Monday, July 29, and Friday, August 16, to encourage physical activities and provide additional support for families during the long summer holiday break.

Councillor Marina Skeete has been leading the programme, working with Stanion Primary School and the Finding Fitness sports coaching company, which will provide trained staff to oversee the sessions.

It is the first such initiative the council has undertaken and it said in a press release that it believes "supporting families with this programme of activities is the most practical and beneficial way to engage with our children and to further develop village identity and encourage community spirit".

The council added: “We’re delighted that the National Lottery Community Fund has recognised the huge benefit of this programme for the physical well-being of our families and decided to support our work in this way.

"Now, thanks to National Lottery players, we will be able to provide summer activities that will be of such benefit to so many local children and their families.”

The Community Fund is the largest community funder in the UK. It awards money raised by lottery players to communities across the UK and since June 2004 has awarded more than £9 billion in some 200,000 grants.