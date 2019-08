Yesterday (Wednesday) was National Play Day so Corby Council transformed West Glebe Park into a fun-seekers paradise.

Among the attractions were games, face painting, outdoor spin classes, walking football and netball, a pedal-powered smoothie making bike and a giant sandpit and water slide.

1. National Play Day, Corby National Play Day, Corby jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

2. National Play Day, Corby National Play Day, Corby jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

3. National Play Day, Corby National Play Day, Corby jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

4. National Play Day, Corby National Play Day, Corby jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more