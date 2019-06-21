Chester farm ‘options being considered’ by county council

Plans to complete the £12.7m restoration of a key Northamptonshire heritage site are up in the air after the contractor Shaylor Group went into administration.

Work at the site of a Roman walled town is believed to have halted following news of the company’s demise

The site is one of archaeological importance

Northamptonshire County Council say that is too early to tell what effect this will have on the scheme.

Cabinet member for Place, Highways and the Environment Cllr Jason Smithers said: “Following the news that the construction partner for Chester Farm – the Shaylor Group - has entered administration, the council will be considering the options available to it in order to complete the construction work at the site.

“It is too early at this stage to say what these options may be.”

As well as being the site of a Roman walled town, the site provides evidence from the Mesolithic, Iron Age and Medieval periods, together with a complex of traditional farm building dating back to the 17th century. The county council says the overall restoration will provide interpretation, conference and training facilities, café, county-wide archaeological resource centre education facility and office space.