Cheers! Wellingborough set for milestone beer festival

Forty beers will be on offer at a Wellingborough ale festival - one for every year of the Waendel Walk.

The international walking festival celebrates its 40th anniversary next week and the Wellingborough Waendel Beer Festival is hoping for a party atmosphere.

It will also be a milestone 30th beer festival, taking place over May 9, 10 and 11 at All Saints Church Hall in Midland Road.

Organiser farmer John Norton said: “It’s a special year as it’s our 30th festival.

“And as it’s the 40th Waendel Walk weekend we thought 40 beers for 40 years would be a fitting slogan.

“We are looking forward to a good turnout.”

Beers from about a dozen breweries will be on offer, many of them local, with seven ciders and perries. Wines and soft drinks will also be on sale.

Wellingborough Scouts will be catering and there will be a special ‘ruby burger’ - with ruby the traditional 40th anniversary gift - that is a secret recipe but John says is “bootiful”.

There will also be a mystery beer where drinkers have to guess what is is with a free pint for anyone who gets it right.

The beer festival runs from 4pm to midnight on Thursday, May 9, and from noon to midnight on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11.

There will be entertainment from Blud Group, a ukulele band from Barton Seagrave, from 8pm on Thursday and from Toadie/Snog from 8pm on Friday.

On Saturday The Skalanders will entertain crowds between 3pm and 6pm with Shannondore from 8pm.

Entrance costs £5 per day which includes a free pint plus a souvenir beer glass and full colour programme.

A two or three day ticket costs £8 and includes two free pints, a souvenir beer glass and full colour programme. Only one glass will be issued per ticket sold.