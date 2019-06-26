Charity Wellingborough archery day hopes to hit target

A 'dawn til dusk' archery shoot will be held in Wellingborough to raise money for three causes.

Northamptonshire County Archery Society (NCAS) are putting on the charity shoot on June 29 at Wellingborough Open Archery Club at The Old Grammarians Memorial Sports Field in Sywell Road.

The shoot will start at 5.30am and run through until 9pm with archers raising money by shooting sessions throughout the day.

Sessions one to four will be National Rounds (six dozen arrows over two distances) and session five will be a Warwick Round (four dozen arrows over two distances).

Bacon and sausage sandwiches, hot dogs and burgers will be on offer.

Money raised will go to Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund, Kettering General Hospital Charity Fund and The Air Ambulance Service.

To try and help the society reach their £12,000 target, donate here.

A society spokesman said: "We are grateful for all donations that we receive, but don’t let the target affect your decision.

"If we are fortunate to be in a position where the target is reached, we would still like you to donate as much as you can afford so that all three charities receive as much support as we can give them."

Anyone wanting to take part of find out more can contact Helen Sharpe at treasurer@woac.co.uk.

This will be the second time that NCAS has put on an event of this kind. The first was back in 2015 when the event was in memory of Chris Mason, who was the previous NCAS chairman and long-standing figure in the archery community who died of cancer. About £13,500 was raised for Cancer Research.