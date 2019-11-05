Changes to Kettering's Remembrance Day parade and service

The parade and service to mark Remembrance Sunday in Kettering will be slightly different this year.

The Kettering branch of the Royal British Legion have said instead of a service at St Peter and St Paul in Kettering town centre there will be a drumhead service in Sheep Street beside the war memorial on Sunday, November 10.

A drumhead service is a military religious service attended by armed forces personnel when out in the field, often near the battlefront.

The Kettering Remembrance Day ceremonies will begin with a parade and inspection at 2pm on Sunday, November 10.

The parade will march to the war memorial on a route through Market Street, Horsemarket, Dalkieth Place, Silver Street, Gold Street, High Street before returning to Sheep Street.

Local cadets will be inspected by Deputy Lieutenant Dr M Gaskell, Mayor Cllr Kelli Watts, Rear Admiral A Kyte, Kettering MP Philip Hollobone, and Mr A Short.

A salute will take place in Sheep Street where the parade will then form up around the Drumhead for the service at the war memorial.

Music will be from the Salvation Army Citadel band.

Ian Hunter, joint chair and secretary of the Kettering Branch of The Royal British Legion said citizens of Kettering are invited to join the parade and drumhead service.