Chance to have a look at revamped facilities at Corby funeral home

Religious leaders from different faiths and the mayor of Corby will be gathering at H J Phillips & Son Funeral Directors in Corby this Friday to bless new facilities at the refurbished premises.

There has been significant investment in the premises, in Rockingham Road, to provide greater comfort and privacy for bereaved families.

Residents are being invited to view the new facilities for themselves this Friday.

The mayor of Corby, councillor Ray Beeby, will open the event at midday and the blessing will be conducted by Father Michael Gerard, from Our Lady of Walsingham in Corby, the Reverend Martin Smith, representing the Methodist community, and Sue Homer, a celebrant and representative from St John the Baptist Church in Corby.

Following the blessing service, staff are inviting people to have a look around the new Chapel of Rest, arrangement room, reception and quiet area between midday and 4pm.

Light refreshments will also be provided.

Funeral director Spencer Barlow said: "We are looking forward to welcoming our invited guests and members of the public to our new-look funeral home.

“We have significantly invested in the premises with new furniture and furnishings throughout to provide our clients with greater privacy and comfort.”

Visitors will also be able to see a traditional horse-drawn hearse and a Harley-Davidson motorcycle hearse at the event.

H J Phillips & Son has been arranging and conducting funerals for more than 50 years and is located in the chapel next to the town’s oldest cemetery.

For the past 20 years it has been part of nationwide funeral company Dignity.