Chance to be a dancer in Kettering panto

The search is under way for young dancers for this year’s panto in Kettering.

The Lighthouse Theatre will host performances of Cinderella this Christmas – and needs to recruit some dancers for the shows.

An under-18s audition is taking place at the theatre, in Thurston Drive, on Sunday, September 8.

Registration takes place at 10am for a 10.30am start.

Dancers have to be over eight years old and under 18 and able to commit to the full rehearsal and performance period – Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, January 5.

For further information and to confirm your audition place, email auditions@jordanproductionsltd.co.uk and put ‘Kettering’ in the subject title.