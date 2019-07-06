Chance to be a dancer in Kettering panto

The search is under way for young dancers for this year’s panto in Kettering.
The Lighthouse Theatre will host performances of Cinderella this Christmas – and needs to recruit some dancers for the shows.
An under-18s audition is taking place at the theatre, in Thurston Drive, on Sunday, September 8.
Registration takes place at 10am for a 10.30am start.
Dancers have to be over eight years old and under 18 and able to commit to the full rehearsal and performance period – Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, January 5.
For further information and to confirm your audition place, email auditions@jordanproductionsltd.co.uk and put ‘Kettering’ in the subject title.