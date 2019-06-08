Champions! Unbeaten Higham lads’ team gets open-top tour around town

An invincible under-14s football team was treated to an open-top bus tour to mark their unbeaten season.

Higham Colts Under 14s won 15 and drew 3 games this season to take the division two championship and gain promotion to division one.

Their remarkable achievement was rewarded with a slightly soggy tour through Higham Ferrers on a bus supplied by Diamond Coaches with their shield this morning (Saturday, June 8).

Manager Trevor Warner said: “Six months ago we were out on the football field and I saw this open-top bus drive past and we were doing well and I started to wonder.

“A man I work with owns Diamond Coaches and I asked him if we might be able to use the bus if we won the title and he said yes.

“I didn’t tell the players - they just thought they were coming along with their parents to the club this morning.”

The coach was due to travel from the Green Dragon through Higham and into Rushden, then back again.

Parents and friends were called on to line the route of the bus.

Trevor added: “I’d like to say a huge thanks to Simon Mobbs of Diamond Coaches for the bus and to Peter Grant of Freightroute who’s kindly sponsored the team for the past eight years.

“We couldn’t have done this without them.”