May Day celebrations at Oakway School

Celebrating 50 golden years of Oakway School Wellingborough with a dip into the archive

Former pupils and staff are going back to school on Thursday for anniversary reunion marking five decades of education on the Oakway site.

More than 160 former students, teachers and support staff have signed up to take a trip down memory lane at their old school, now Oakway Academy, Wellingborough.

Maypole dancers on the playground at Oakway School, Wellingborough

1. May Day

Maypole dancers on the playground at Oakway School, Wellingborough
ugc
Buy a Photo
Watch out! Beadle's about!..remember the day Jeremy Beadle came to school to surprise Mr Meekings?

2. Remember when?

Watch out! Beadle's about!..remember the day Jeremy Beadle came to school to surprise Mr Meekings?
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Oakway teachers in the hall

3. Who do you recognise?

Oakway teachers in the hall
ugc
Buy a Photo
Cedar Reception

4. Cedar Class of 2011

Cedar Reception
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4