Celebrating 50 golden years of Oakway School Wellingborough with a dip into the archive
Former pupils and staff are going back to school on Thursday for anniversary reunion marking five decades of education on the Oakway site.
More than 160 former students, teachers and support staff have signed up to take a trip down memory lane at their old school, now Oakway Academy, Wellingborough.
1. May Day
Maypole dancers on the playground at Oakway School, Wellingborough
ugc
2. Remember when?
Watch out! Beadle's about!..remember the day Jeremy Beadle came to school to surprise Mr Meekings?
jpimediaresell
3. Who do you recognise?
Oakway teachers in the hall
ugc
4. Cedar Class of 2011
Cedar Reception
jpimediaresell
View more