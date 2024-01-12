CCTV pictures released following incident in Rushden
CCTV images of a man police officers would like to trace have been released in the hope that he can be identified.
Police have released an image of a man who they would like to trace following the incident around Newton Road, Rushden .
They believe the man in the image may have information which could assist them after an undisclosed incident which took place between Friday, November 3 and Saturday, December 16.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “If this is you, or you recognise the man in the image, officers would ask that you get in touch with them as a matter of urgency.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
“Please quote incident number 23000683333/23000773299 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”