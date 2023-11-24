Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police officers have released images of a couple who they believe may have information about the theft of a handbag and coat from a Corby venue.

The incident took place between 2pm and 2.15pm on Friday, October 27, when a couple walked into the Paletto Lounge in Corporation Street and sat down at a table.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “After visiting the toilet, the woman took a handbag and coat which had been left on a nearby coat rack and sat back down at the table, finished her drink then left the venue with the man and stolen items.”

CCTV provided by Northants Police

Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.