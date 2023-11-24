News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

CCTV from Corby's Paletto Lounge could show handbag snatch clues

The incident took place on Friday, October 27
By Alison Bagley
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released images of a couple who they believe may have information about the theft of a handbag and coat from a Corby venue.

The incident took place between 2pm and 2.15pm on Friday, October 27, when a couple walked into the Paletto Lounge in Corporation Street and sat down at a table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “After visiting the toilet, the woman took a handbag and coat which had been left on a nearby coat rack and sat back down at the table, finished her drink then left the venue with the man and stolen items.”

Most Popular
CCTV provided by Northants PoliceCCTV provided by Northants Police
CCTV provided by Northants Police

Officers believe the woman in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for her or anyone who may recognise her to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 23000668091.