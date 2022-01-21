CCTV appeal after racist incident at Corby car wash
The incident took place last year in October
A man seen in a CCTV picture is being sought by police after an incident of racism at a Corby car wash.
During an incident in Rockingham Road, Corby, a couple had racist abuse shouted at them.
The incident took place last year in October., with police releasing the image today (January 21, 2022).
A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of racism in Rockingham Road, Corby.
"The incident happened at a car wash in October 2021 and involved a man shouting racist abuse at a couple.
"Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 21000626868"