CCTV appeal after racist incident at Corby car wash

A man seen in a CCTV picture is being sought by police after an incident of racism at a Corby car wash.

During an incident in Rockingham Road, Corby, a couple had racist abuse shouted at them.

The incident took place last year in October., with police releasing the image today (January 21, 2022).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak with

A spokesman for Northants Police said: "Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following an incident of racism in Rockingham Road, Corby.

"The incident happened at a car wash in October 2021 and involved a man shouting racist abuse at a couple.