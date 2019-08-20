'Cast aside' dachshund abandoned in alleyway near Rushden

A dachshund RSPCA inspectors believe was used to "churn out" expensive puppies was dumped in an alleyway near Rushden.

Dolly - as she’s been named by her rescuers - was found by a member of the public at about 3am yesterday (Monday) off High Street in Wymington, alone and still lactating milk for her absent puppies.

Dolly was still lactating milk for her absent puppies.

She’d been left in a small, metal dog crate with a red fleece blanket and a water bowl.

The man who made the upsetting discovery contacted the RSPCA and inspector Sally Kearns went to collect the frightened pooch.

Sally said: “Dolly was dumped in the middle of the night which suggests to me that someone was trying to cover their tracks.

“We took her to the vet in Northampton but, unfortunately although rather unsurprisingly, she isn’t micro-chipped.

Dolly was abandoned in this crate with a fleece and water bowl.

“She has enlarged teats and is lactating so has obviously recently been feeding her puppies. It’s extremely concerning that her pups are now out there somewhere without their mum.”

The dachshund is thought to be four or five-years-old. She is skinny and nervous of people but is friendly.

Sally added: “My suspicion is that Dolly has been used as a breeding bitch to churn out litter after litter of desirable and valuable dachshund puppies.

“She’s a sweet, friendly girl but is nervous and not in the best condition so I don’t believe she’s coming from the most loving of homes.

"I believe she’s been used for breeding and has now been cast aside. It’s heartbreaking.”

Dolly is now being looked after by a fosterer. If no-one comes forward to claim her then she will soon be looking for a new home.

Sally is now appealing to the public to help find who is responsible for abandoning her and would like to check on the welfare of her puppies.

She said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the High Street area of Wymington, or who knows where Dolly may have come from, can contact the RSPCA’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018 and leave me a message."

The RSPCA encourages anyone thinking of getting a dog to consider rescuing instead of buying a puppy. There are RSPCA centres across England and Wales with dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes waiting for new homes: www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.