Care home relaunched with nod to Kettering's heritage

The chief executive of Care England visited a care home in Kettering which has recently been relaunched.

Formerly known as Holly House, the home in London Road has been re-named the Wicksteed Court Care Home.

To mark the occasion, staff welcomed Professor Martin Green, who is also Department of Health and Social Care Independent Sector Dementia Champion.

He was given a tour of the home by manager Georgeta Castree and shown the newly refurbished residents' rooms and dining rooms.

After hearing about the new developments at Wicksteed Court, Professor Green said: "During my visit I was able to talk to residents, relatives and staff and they were all unanimous in their praise for the service and the support Wicksteed Court was offering to older people."