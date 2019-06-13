Can you help find missing Northampton teenager?

Police are asking a missing Northampton teenager to get in touch as they appeal for information about where he is.

Cameron Grocutt, aged 17, left his home in Northampton at 9.50am on Friday, June 7, for a day out. He was last seen in East Sussex but claimed to be travelling back to his home.

Do you know where Cameron is?

When he was last seen, he was wearing a black jacket, black tracksuit bottoms with grey on the side, and was carrying a Nike or Adidas rucksack and an overnight bag.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Cameron is described as 5ft 6in, of medium build, with short brown hair that is shaved round the sides."

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for any sightings of Cameron, or information about where he is, to be reported via 101.

If Cameron is aware of this appeal, officers urge him to also make contact with the police so his welfare and safety can be checked.