Can you help bring Rabbity home to little Nina?

A Wellingborough girl who lost her favouite toy has promised a reward for the bunny rabbit’s return.

Little Nina had been shopping in Morrisons’ Wellingborough store on Sunday, August 4, with her favourite toy, called Rabbity.

Six-year-old Wellingborough schoolgirl Nina lost her special toy on a shopping trip to Morrison's

On returning home the six-year-old realised her favourite ‘teddy’ was missing.

The toy was a gift from Nina’s grandad and grandma, given when she was a baby.

Her mum said: “My little girl hasn’t stopped crying since she lost her toy rabbit and I would like to think maybe someone found it.

“I really hope there is someone who can help my little girl reunite with her very much beloved, soft toy rabbit.

Rabbity goes with Nina everywhere, even to school

“We believe it happened in Morrisons on Sunday.

“It means the absolute world to her and if there is anyone who found it please do contact me.”

Nina said she will prepare a reward of ‘chocolate’ for anyone who finds her precious toy.

Her mum added: “I hope that the person who finds the rabbit will look after her well, before giving her back.

Nina has offered sweets as a reward to the person who finds her toy rabbit

“Nina loves Rabbity dearly and she doesn’t know how she will go to sleep tonight without him.

“Rabbity has been there at Nina’s first day at school, at medical appointments, when she’s felt sad and when she’s feeling happy.

“We really hope that someone found Rabbity and Nina will give sweet reward to the person who finds her Rabbity and lets her have it back.

“She misses her so much and she wakes up sad.

“She doesn’t want any other soft toy rabbit/bunny - it has been heartbreaking.”

Rabbity is a soft, off-white rabbit about 15cm (6in) in height, with black eyes, a ribbon around its neck and a ‘well-loved’ appearance.

If you find know where Rabbity might be please contact alison.bagley@jpimedia.co.uk or call 01536 506145.