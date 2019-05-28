Campaign launched in Corby to prevent ‘dangerous’ wrong decisions over NHS care

Patients who choose the wrong NHS service may not only be delaying their care but could also be making a ‘dangerous’ mistake, Corby health chiefs warned today (Tuesday) at the launch of a new campaign.

With the introduction of new services and healthcare providers in the town, the awareness campaign is aiming to help patients select the correct NHS service at the first time of choosing.

The campaign launched today

NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group says the new campaign will help people know more about the services available and when to use them.

Leaflets and pocket-sized guides have been produced to spread the message and a short animated video exploring the issues will also be played at NHS sites in Corby, such as GP surgeries, pharmacies and the Corby Urgent Care Centre.

Dr Joanne Watt, the clinical chairwoman of the commissioning group, said: “In Corby we have a range of NHS services and it’s not always clear which is the best one to use if a person or loved-one is ill or injured.

“Taking the wrong option may delay not only your own care, but also other people’s.

“In extreme cases, it could be dangerous.

“That’s why it’s important to provide people with up-to-date guidance.”

The group will be out and about in public places and visiting community groups in the coming months to support the campaign and any answer queries people may have about Corby’s NHS services.

A new web page has been created on the group’s website for the campaign and the video can also be viewed there at www.corbyccg.nhs.uk/rightcarefirsttime.

People are also being encouraged to join the thousands who already follow the group on social media by searching for @NHSCorby on Twitter or Facebook.

These social media channels will be used to provide campaign updates via the #rightcareCorby hashtag.

The group has recently added extra services, run by Aspriro Healthcare, for extended access to GPs through bookable appointments in the evenings and at weekends.

The urgent care centre is now run by a different organisation, OnePrimaryCare, but the service remains unchanged.