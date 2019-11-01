Call for Wellingborough cooks to get creative ready for Christmas cake bake-off

Organisers of a Wellingborough competitive baking bonanza have invited makers of creative cakes and cookies to show off their skills.

The mouth-watering show stoppers will be on display and judged at the Wellinborough Library Christmas Fair on November 30.

Members of the public will get the chance to bid for the treats in an auction after the winners have been announced.

With two categories available bakers can choose to make a Christmas cake which will be judged on its decoration or decorate six Christmas-themed cupcakes or biscuits.

Taking place at the library’s annual Christmas fair, other attractions include a visit from Father Christmas, stalls, pocket money games, face painting and a raffle.

The fair takes place on Saturday, November 30, from 10am to 2pm.

Will your Rudolph cakes shine?

To enter the great Christmas bake-off visit the library in Pebble Lane for an entry form or email wellib@firstforwellbeing.co.uk.