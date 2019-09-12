Burton Latimer curry house is top of the poppadoms

A Burton Latimer curry house has added another trophy to its cabinet after it was crowned the Northamptonshire Telegraph’s restaurant of the year.

Nazreen – A Passion For India came out on top after receiving the highest number of votes from our readers.

Nazreen, High Street voted restaurant of the year by readers of the Northants Telegraph'l-r Mohammed Imran Khan (waiter), Ajomal Miah (chef), Chand Miah (manager), Abdus Samad (chef), Rezwan Rouf (waiter).

The High Street restaurant retained its title after also taking the accolade in 2018, as well as being named our curry house of the year in 2017 and 2016.

Owner Chand Miah said he was thrilled with the award and thanked customers.

He said: “Being recognised in this way is such an honour for our restaurant.

“We truly appreciate the support of our customers and are of course delighted with the positive feedback.

“There is always room for improvement and we will continue to work hard and take on feedback to further improve our quality of food and service.

“We look forward to providing excellent food, excellent atmosphere, excellent service and excellent value – this is the Nazreen assurance to you.”

Second place went to Olive in George Street, Corby.

An Olive spokesman said: “We are delighted to hear we have been voted by the public as the second best restaurant in Northamptonshire.

“This means a great deal to our team and shows them that their hard work, training and passion is seen by customers.

“We look forward to making continuous improvements at the restaurant and hopefully we can go for first next year.”

The Palmichael in Burton Latimer came third.