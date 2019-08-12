Burst water main causes disruption in Kettering

A burst water main caused many homes in Kettering to be without water today (August 12).

Homes and businesses on Pytchley Road, Highfield Road, the nearby business park and Bishop's Drive were without water or experienced low water pressure this morning.

Anglian Water initially said repair work would be completed by 9am but the issue wasn't resolved until early afternoon.

The company advised that water may be cloudy or discoloured to begin with, so customers should run their taps for a few minutes until the water runs clear.