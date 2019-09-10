Burgess Hill sisters selected to dance with National Youth Ballet

A Burgess Hill student and her sister have been selected to dance with one of the country’s top young ballet companies.

Chloe and Amelie Hanson performed in a National Youth Ballet production of Wonderlands in Birmingham last week and at another gala performance by the company at Sadlers Wells last weekend.

They have now been selected to dance with the National Youth Ballet in March, after intense auditions around the country seeking out the best young talent to join the company for the 2019 season.

Chloe, 14, and Amelie, 12, who live in Uckfield, have been dancing at The Rennie Dance Academy in Lewes since they were aged three.

They went to St Philips Catholic Primary School in Uckfield. Chloe now attends Bede’s school in Hailsham and Amelie is a pupil at St Paul’s Catholic College in Burgess Hill.

Rennie Dance Academy principal Kirsten Rennie told the Middy: “We are so very proud of Chloe and Amelie’s achievements, especially with such intense competition for places, ensuring such an amazing opportunity for them both.”

Chloe and Amelie have spent the past two weeks at residential summer school at Elmhurst in Birmingham learning the new choreography and preparing for the performances.

A National Youth Ballet spokesman said: “Wonderlands is an exciting mixed programme of completely original works which pairs the country’s finest young talent with the creative imaginations of a carefully selected dream team of dynamic choreographers.”