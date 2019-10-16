Builders donate to Kettering Stroke Group for day trip

Kettering and District Stroke Group were donated £475 by housebuilding firm Redrow Homes.

Kettering Stroke Group is part of the stroke association and supports those affected after a stroke.

Sandra Parker, chairman of the group, said: "We are really grateful for Redrow's donation, which will also help us to fund our members' visit to the Imperial War Museum.

"Activities, events and trips are essential to encourage social interaction and increase confidence for people who have been affected by a stroke."

Redrow made the donation from their community fund initiative, which is a pot of £10,000 to go towards community projects led by local groups and individuals.

The building company are currently constructing Bowden Chase, a housing development in Great Bowden near Market Harborough.

Redrow Homes South Midlands' sales director Tonia Tyler said: "Here at Redrow Homes, we are committed to creating thriving communities, so we're really excited to support local initiatives and groups.

"The Kettering and District Stroke Group provides vital information and support to local people affected by a stroke and their families, and we are proud to play a part in their future projects.

"On behalf of Redrow, I'd like to wish them a wonderful trip."

Sandra Parker said: "On behalf of everyone at Kettering and District Stroke Group, I would like to say a big thank you to the Redrow team for their support."