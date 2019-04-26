Bubble Rush returns to Kettering

A fun run through a sea of coloured bubbles returns next month to raise money for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice.

In fewer than four weeks’ time, on Saturday, May 18, ‘bubblers’ will be descending on Wicksteed Park to take part in the 5km Bubble Rush.

The course, encompassing two laps of the popular park, features four colourful bubble stations - ‘Pretty in Pink,’ ‘Hello Yellow,’ ‘Don’t Be Blue’ and ‘Green is Mean,’ where bubble cannons will shoot out up to 4ft of coloured foam onto the runners.

Families of all ages have been encouraged to run, dance, walk or toddle their way through the foam.

Shelley Green, events manager at Cransley Hospice, said: “We know already that these are the hottest tickets in town.

“Last year’s event sold out and we’d encourage anyone who hasn’t yet secured their place to get their tickets without delay.

“We’d hate for anyone to be disappointed and the first wave at 11am is already almost full, with fewer than 40 places remaining, so you’ll need to be fast to get in on the action.”

Last year the event raised almost £30,000 for the charity and the fundraising team are hoping for another record-breaking year.

To encourage participants to think ahead with their fundraising, anyone who raises £50 or more will be able to claim their own ‘Bubble Bear’ when they hand in their sponsorship on the event day.

Tickets are available now online and cost £22 for adults and £8 for children.

Participants aged two and under are free.

Visit www.cransleyhospice.org.uk or the charity’s Facebook page for further information.

Tickets will be available on the day if the event capacity has not been met but with participant numbers limited for safety reasons Cransley Hospice encouraged people to secure their ticket in advance.